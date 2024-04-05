DOWNTOWN BREW'S
Food
Ceviche
- Ceviche Classico$19.00
Mahi Mahi, Leche de tigre, Sweet potato, crunchy corn
- Ceviche Mixto$25.00
Mahi Mahi, Shrimp, Octopus leche de tigre, Sweet potato, crunchy corn
- Trio Ceviche$28.00
Mahi Mahi, three flavors leche de tigre, Sweet potato, crunchy corn
Causa
Sandwich
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Croissant, chicken salad, choose between Pecans or Peach
- Brie N Prosciutto$13.00
Croissant, Brie cheese, Prosciutto, Arugula
- Chicken Panini$14.00
Multigrain bread, Chicken salad, tomato, red onions, mozzarela, Brew’s Mayo
Hot Plates
- Aji de Gallina$15.00
Creamy aji amarillo, Pecans, Fresh cheese, chicken stew, hard eggs, white rice, Olive aioli
- Tuna acevichada$25.00
Seared Tuna Nikkei, Sesame, Acevichada sauce
Breakfast
- Butter Croissant$3.00
Plaint Croissant
- Brie N Pecans$8.00
Croissant, Brie, Pecans, Honey
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Multigrain Bread, Avocado, Balsamic reduction
- Breakfast Croissant$11.00
Croissant, creamy ricotta, avocado, scrambled egg
- Peach N Ricotta$12.00
Multigrain Bread, Ricotta N herbs, Peach
Soft Drinks
- Chicha morada$3.90
- Coke Classic can$1.49
- Coke Zero can$1.49
- Deer Park$1.00
- Diet Coke can$1.49
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$1.99
- Gatorade Orange$1.99
- Ginger Ale Can$1.99
- Inka Cola$2.79
- Izze Apple$2.49
- Izze Blackberry$2.49
- Izze Clementine$2.49
- Izze Mango$2.49
- Jarritos grapefruit$2.99
- Jarritos Lime$2.99
- Jarritos Mandarin$2.99
- Jarritos Pinaple$2.99
- Jarritos Tamarind$2.99
- Mexican Coke bottle$2.99
- Mexican Sprite bottle$2.99
- San Pellegrino$2.49
- Snapple Lemon$2.49
- Snapple Peach$2.49
- Snapple Rasberry$2.49
- Sprite Can$1.49